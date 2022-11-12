UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Dies In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed under a speeding oil tanker, reportedly when the victim tried overtaking the vehicle near Shehar Sultan on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a 20-year-old youth namely Muhammad Aqib s/o Saeed Ahmad resident of Shehar Sultan was going somewhere riding on a motorbike.

The oil tanker ran over a motorcyclist in Shehar Sultan.

As a result, he succumbed to his injuries on the spot. After receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the rural health centre. Police have registered the case and started interrogation.

Related Topics

Police Oil Vehicle

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

4 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second S ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second Saudi Green Initiative Forum

5 minutes ago
 OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability ..

OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations a ..

6 minutes ago
 Get Your Work Done Efficiently with vivo Y02s

Get Your Work Done Efficiently with vivo Y02s

10 minutes ago
 Camon 19 Pro offers a unique blend of performance ..

Camon 19 Pro offers a unique blend of performance and style

15 minutes ago
 Class division is major obstacle in the way of nat ..

Class division is major obstacle in the way of national development.Khawaja Rame ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.