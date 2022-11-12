Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed under a speeding oil tanker, reportedly when the victim tried overtaking the vehicle near Shehar Sultan on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a 20-year-old youth namely Muhammad Aqib s/o Saeed Ahmad resident of Shehar Sultan was going somewhere riding on a motorbike.

The oil tanker ran over a motorcyclist in Shehar Sultan.

As a result, he succumbed to his injuries on the spot. After receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the rural health centre. Police have registered the case and started interrogation.