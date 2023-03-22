Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death while another sustained injuries as a speeding trailer hit two motorcycles at Kot Rab Nawaz Vehari road here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a speeding trailer hit two motorcycles near Kot Rab Nawaz Vehari road in which a 65 years old citizen namely Bahadar Khan s/o Gull Muhammad died on the spot while 13 years old boy Allah Rakha s/o Zahoor sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital while the body was to the rural health centre Makhdoom Rasheed.