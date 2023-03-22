UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Dies In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death while another sustained injuries as a speeding trailer hit two motorcycles at Kot Rab Nawaz Vehari road here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a speeding trailer hit two motorcycles near Kot Rab Nawaz Vehari road in which a 65 years old citizen namely Bahadar Khan s/o Gull Muhammad died on the spot while 13 years old boy Allah Rakha s/o Zahoor sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital while the body was to the rural health centre Makhdoom Rasheed.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Vehari

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operati ..

Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operating hours

7 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Manag ..

ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Management Certification

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

22 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy M ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan

52 minutes ago
 BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark Mo ..

BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark MoU with Ajman University

1 hour ago
 UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique ..

UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland announce sweepin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.