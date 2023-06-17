Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :A 45-year-old motorcyclist died while three members of his family including his wife and two daughters sustained injuries after their two-wheeler was hit by an ambulance here near Bagh-e-Sakoon on Bund road on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Nazar Abbas son of Azam Hussain reported to Gomal University Police that his Uncle Shujaat Ali son of Mumtaz Hussain along with his wife Khalda Bibi (40), daughters Noor Fatima (8) and Sabeen Aarzu (7) was on his way to home on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, their motorcycle was hit by a speedy ambulance in front of Bagh-e-Sakoon.

As a result, Shujaat Ali died on the spot while his wife and two daughters got seriously injured.

The body and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital.