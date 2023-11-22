Open Menu

Motorcyclist Dies In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

A motorcyclist was crushed to death as over speeding bus ran over him near Kot Addu on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) A motorcyclist was crushed to death as over speeding bus ran over him near Kot Addu on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a 40-year-old person named Farooq s/o Muhammad Buksh was going somewhere riding on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, a speeding bus hit him.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the heirs..

City police station Kot Addu registered the case and started legal action.

APP/kmr-sak

Related Topics

Police Station Died Kot Addu Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

President Dr Arif Alvi approves conferment of Nish ..

President Dr Arif Alvi approves conferment of Nishan- e-Pakistan on Syedna Mufad ..

4 minutes ago
 CM’s Secretariat Compliant Cell takes notice of ..

CM’s Secretariat Compliant Cell takes notice of collective issues

4 minutes ago
 Fine art promotion important for development of ba ..

Fine art promotion important for development of balanced society: speakers

4 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan's sisters i ..

ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan's sisters in May-9 cases

4 minutes ago
 Consultative session held for participation of wom ..

Consultative session held for participation of women in decision making, peace b ..

14 minutes ago
 TMO Kohat meets with employees

TMO Kohat meets with employees

11 minutes ago
Balochistan CM approves release of required funds ..

Balochistan CM approves release of required funds for Pir-Koh Waster Supply Sche ..

11 minutes ago
 FBR has promised to resolve exporters' issues, say ..

FBR has promised to resolve exporters' issues, says APTMA

11 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting regarding transparent con ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting regarding transparent conduct of MD CAT test

11 minutes ago
 Team of DoST visits GIK Institute to venture into ..

Team of DoST visits GIK Institute to venture into emerging fields of technologie ..

11 minutes ago
 Chairperson BISP urges officials to serve needy wo ..

Chairperson BISP urges officials to serve needy women in dignified manner

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Jav ..

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram appreciates donor, PK ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan