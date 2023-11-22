Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) A motorcyclist was crushed to death as over speeding bus ran over him near Kot Addu on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a 40-year-old person named Farooq s/o Muhammad Buksh was going somewhere riding on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, a speeding bus hit him.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the heirs..

City police station Kot Addu registered the case and started legal action.

APP/kmr-sak