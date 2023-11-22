Motorcyclist Dies In Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 07:45 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) A motorcyclist was crushed to death as over speeding bus ran over him near Kot Addu on Wednesday.
According to Rescue officials, a 40-year-old person named Farooq s/o Muhammad Buksh was going somewhere riding on a motorcycle.
Meanwhile, a speeding bus hit him.
As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the heirs..
City police station Kot Addu registered the case and started legal action.
