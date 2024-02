Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A man died as his motorbike slipped on the Jhang-Muzaffargarh Road near Rang Pur Wednesday, Rescue 1122 said.

The body of 28-year-old deceased Muhammad Akhlaq, a resident of Multan, was shifted to the Rural Health Center (RHC) Rang Pur by rescue officials.

