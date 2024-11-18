Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed on Monday as a truck hit his two-wheeler near a filling station.

The police spokesman said that the driver lost control of the truck due to overspeeding which hit the motorcyclist and killed him on the spot.

The body was identified as Tariq, a resident of Saddiq town, he said, adding that the driver managed to flee from the scene.

The police registered a case and started prob.

