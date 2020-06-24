UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Dies In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:30 AM

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :A person crushed to death as car collided with motorcycle near Royal garden Mian Channu early morning on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, 38 years old Ijaz resident of 22/8-AR Mian Channu was going somewhere riding on motorcycle when a speeding car hit him near Royal garden.

As a result, he died on the spot.Rescue 1122 handed over the body to police concerned for legal action.

APP /sak

