Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :A person crushed to death as car collided with motorcycle near Royal garden Mian Channu early morning on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, 38 years old Ijaz resident of 22/8-AR Mian Channu was going somewhere riding on motorcycle when a speeding car hit him near Royal garden.

As a result, he died on the spot.Rescue 1122 handed over the body to police concerned for legal action.

APP /sak