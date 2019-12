A motorcyclist was hit to death after his motorcycle collided with tractor-trolley near Athangal Chowk Qadirpur Rawan by-pass

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was hit to death after his motorcycle collided with tractor-trolley near Athangal Chowk Qadirpur Rawan by-pass.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 35-year-old unknown person riding on motorcycle was going somewhere when his motorcycle collided with tractor trolley near Athangal chowk Qadirpur Rawan by-pass.

As a result, motorcyclist died on-the-spot.