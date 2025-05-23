Motorcyclist Dies In Traffic Collision
Published May 23, 2025
JAHURABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A motorcyclist on Friday was killed while another received injuries as a coaster hit a motorcycle due to over speeding near District Council Complex.
The police spokesman the deceased had been identified as Muhammad Nasir Bhatti, an Auto-electrician while his nephew namely Abdur Rafah got injures in the accident.
The dead body and the injured had been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), he added.
The police registered a case.

