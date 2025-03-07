Motorcyclist dies in trailer hit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A motorcyclist was crushed to death under wheels of a trailer near Alizium school Bahawalpur Road Lodhran, here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, the long vehicle was going to Bahawalpur from Lodhran when the motorcyclist collided with it and died on-the-spot.

Upon receiving the information, a Rescue team rushed to the spot and handed over the body to heirs.

The deceased was identified as Bakht, son of Ismaeel, of Ismail Town Lodhran city.