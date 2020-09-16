Motorcyclist dies on road

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist died on way to the hospital when his two-wheeler collided with a car near Zulam Pull here on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place near Bandagai area where a motorcyclist was hit by a car near Zulam Pull.

Locals rushed the motorcyclist to hospital he died on way. Identity of the motorcyclist could not be ascertained. Police were investigating the incident.