Motorcyclist Dies On Road
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:30 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist died on way to the hospital when his two-wheeler collided with a car near Zulam Pull here on Wednesday.
Police said the incident took place near Bandagai area where a motorcyclist was hit by a car near Zulam Pull.
Locals rushed the motorcyclist to hospital he died on way. Identity of the motorcyclist could not be ascertained. Police were investigating the incident.