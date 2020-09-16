UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Dies On Road

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:30 PM

Motorcyclist dies on road

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist died on way to the hospital when his two-wheeler collided with a car near Zulam Pull here on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place near Bandagai area where a motorcyclist was hit by a car near Zulam Pull.

Locals rushed the motorcyclist to hospital he died on way. Identity of the motorcyclist could not be ascertained. Police were investigating the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

