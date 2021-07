SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist died in a road accident here at Sargodha-Mianwali Road on Friday.

It was reported that Muhammad Ramzan,40, was riding motorcycle when a speeding truck hit his bike near Mitha Tiwana. Ramzan received critical injuries and died on-the-spot.

Mitha Tiwana police have arrested the truck driver.