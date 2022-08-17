Motorcyclist dies on road

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :A 20-year-old youth was killed as a speedy trailer hit his motorcycle here in front of Selani Market in the limits of Gomal University Police station on Wednesday.

According to the details, a speedy trailer hit a bike rider Musa Khan Khoja son of Falak Sher resident of Roda village.

As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot due to serious injuries.

The Gomal University police station has registered a case against the unknown trailer driver on the report of Sona Khan, brother-in-law of the deceased.