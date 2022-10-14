Motorcyclist dies on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist died in a road accident near Kulachi Morr on Dera-Daraban road in the limits of Dera Town police station here on Friday.

According to an official of Rescue 1122, a motorcyclist Muhammad Haleem, son of Nazar, resident of Kulachi Morr, was hit by a speeding car here on Dera-Daraban road.

As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot.

After receiving the information, the Rescue 1122 team shifted the body to a hospital.