Motorcyclist Dies On Road After Hit By Container
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A man was died while another got injured when a heavy container hit their motorcycle here in the limits of Paroa police station.
According to police, a container hit a motorcycle near Makkar Drain in the limits of Paroa police station.
As a result, one man riding motorcycle died on the spot while another got injured.
The body and injured were shifted to hospital where the deceased was identified as Haji Ahmad Bakhsh, resident of Mangal Kirri Shamozai.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BWMC launches smog awareness drive1 minute ago
-
Dalel Dero fort continues to attract visitors eager to explore historical significance1 minute ago
-
ECP appoints appellate tribunals for neighborhood, VCs by-elections1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews dengue preventive measures1 minute ago
-
Governor KP writes letters to ambassadors, condemns attack on convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat1 minute ago
-
PFA discards 2,000-litre adulterated milk1 minute ago
-
CM wants rapid development of tribal districts: Law Minister11 minutes ago
-
Eight booked for torturing minor boy11 minutes ago
-
DC addresses open court11 minutes ago
-
Governor emphasises utilizing China's cutting edge technology for rapid development11 minutes ago
-
WUM welcomes new students11 minutes ago
-
DC evaluates performances of price control magistrates11 minutes ago