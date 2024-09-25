Motorcyclist dies on road after hit by container

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A man was died while another got injured when a heavy container hit their motorcycle here in the limits of Paroa police station.

According to police, a container hit a motorcycle near Makkar Drain in the limits of Paroa police station.

As a result, one man riding motorcycle died on the spot while another got injured.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital where the deceased was identified as Haji Ahmad Bakhsh, resident of Mangal Kirri Shamozai.

APP/akt