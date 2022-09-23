UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Dies On Road, Another Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Motorcyclist dies on road, another injured

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist died while another got injured in a road accident near Khhutti area on Dera-Daraban road in the limits of Dera Town police station on Friday.

According to details, a road accident took place in the limits of Dera Town police station. One Umar Jan, resident of Musazai Sharif died on the spot while another person identified as Ramzan got injured.

The injured was shifted to Mufti Mahmood Hospital Dera.

