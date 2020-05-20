UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Dies On Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 09:55 PM

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed as speeding mini van his motorcycle near Baseera bypass DG Khan road.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, 32 years old youngster namely Abdul Hannan s/o Gala Khan was going to his home Loaralai from Faisalabad riding on motorcycle.

When he reached near Baseera bypass DG Khan road a speeding mini van hit him. As a result, he died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to district headquarters hospital Muzaffargarh.

