Motorcyclist drowned in canal

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist drowned in Gogera Branch Canal in the area of Rodala police station.

According to Rescue-1122, 16-year-old Bashir Hamza son of Ghulam Mustafa was going on a motorcycle when his bike slipped into Gogera Branch Canal at Mandi Rodala Road near Neelianwala.

As a result, Bashir fell into the canal and drowned.

Receiving information, Rescue-1122 divers rushed to the spot and startedsearch of his body.