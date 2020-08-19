UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Drowns Into Canal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Motorcyclist drowns into canal

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist drowned into the canal after slipping from motorcycle near Mohsinwaal on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a motorcyclists was going somewhere riding the bike when he slipped from motorcycle and fell down into the canal near Mohsinwaal Talmba Road.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started search operation.

The search operation was underway till filing the story.

Related Topics

Road Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Last two years were tough for Govt, masses and bus ..

57 minutes ago

Navy Promoting Sports Activities In Pakistan

1 hour ago

UVAS, dairy association discuss collaboration, joi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.