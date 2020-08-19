Motorcyclist drowns into canal

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist drowned into the canal after slipping from motorcycle near Mohsinwaal on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a motorcyclists was going somewhere riding the bike when he slipped from motorcycle and fell down into the canal near Mohsinwaal Talmba Road.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started search operation.

The search operation was underway till filing the story.