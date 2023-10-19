Motorcyclist falls to death in River Indus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) In a collision between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck at Khushal Garh Bridge in Tehsil Gumbat, here on Thursday, a youth drowned after falling in the River Indus.

On receiving the emergency call, a medical team of Rescue 1122 reached the site and recovered the body of the drowned youth.

The body was later shifted to RHC Hospital Gumbat.

The deceased was identified as Rahim Gul (20), son of Ajab Gul, a resident of Khushal Garh.