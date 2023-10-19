Open Menu

Motorcyclist Falls To Death In River Indus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Motorcyclist falls to death in River Indus

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) In a collision between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck at Khushal Garh Bridge in Tehsil Gumbat, here on Thursday, a youth drowned after falling in the River Indus.

On receiving the emergency call, a medical team of Rescue 1122 reached the site and recovered the body of the drowned youth.

The body was later shifted to RHC Hospital Gumbat.

The deceased was identified as Rahim Gul (20), son of Ajab Gul, a resident of Khushal Garh.

Related Topics

SITE Ajab Gul Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancer ..

SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancers in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Informatio ..

UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Information Ministers

7 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Banglade ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who W ..

54 minutes ago
 Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, eq ..

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, equipment to Amdjarass provincia ..

2 hours ago
 FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in fir ..

FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in first 9 months of 2023

2 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian re ..

ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mraijib Al Fhood

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

5 hours ago
 AI can improve access to education for various soc ..

AI can improve access to education for various social groups facing barriers tod ..

12 hours ago
 ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives ..

ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives at GITEX 2023

13 hours ago
 Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine is ..

Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine issue

14 hours ago
 Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in Worl ..

Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in World Cup semi-final

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan