Motorcyclist falls to death under truck

Gujrat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A motorcycle, attempting to overtake a truck, collided with a cart and fell under the wheels of the heavy vehicle. His head was crushed under the wheel, resulting in his instant death.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, the tragic accident occurred near GTS Chowk, where the biker was heading towards Service Mor.

The deceased was identified as Asad Ali (28), a resident of Hafizabad.

The rescue team, in the presence of the police, shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital.