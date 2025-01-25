Motorcyclist Falls To Death Under Truck
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Gujrat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A motorcycle, attempting to overtake a truck, collided with a cart and fell under the wheels of the heavy vehicle. His head was crushed under the wheel, resulting in his instant death.
According to Rescue-1122 officials, the tragic accident occurred near GTS Chowk, where the biker was heading towards Service Mor.
The deceased was identified as Asad Ali (28), a resident of Hafizabad.
The rescue team, in the presence of the police, shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital.
