FAISALABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::Madina Town police arrested a motorcyclist and recovered 750 kites from his possession.

Police said on Sunday police signalled a motorcycle near Rasool Park and recovered 750 kites and other paraphernalia.

Police have arrested the motorcyclist Ramzan and locked him behind bars for further investigation.