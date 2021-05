FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :A youth was killed after a bus hit his motorcycle, in the limits of Mansoorabad police station.

Rescue-1122 said on Sunday that 20-year-old Abdul Jabbar, resident of Khurarianwala was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven bus hit his two-wheeler near Mannanwala 80-MurabaStop on Sheikhupura Road. He died on the spot.

Police were investigating.