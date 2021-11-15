UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Hit To Death

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 11:20 AM

Motorcyclist hit to death

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :A rashly driven car hit a motorcycle near Dina Nath, a suburban area of Phoolnagar, killing a youth on the spot.

Police said on Monday the youth whose age was stated to be 40 years was heading towards Multan road when a recklessly driven car coming behind him hit the motorcycle near Dina Nath.

He died on the spot. The victim has yet to be identified.

Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to Trauma Centre Phoolnagar.

Police were investigating.

More Stories From Pakistan

