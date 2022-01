A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Shahpur police limits on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Shahpur police limits on Tuesday.

The police said that Shafqat Zaman of chak Shahbazpur was travelling on a motorcyclewhen a speeding bus it near Cha kora village.

He died on the spot while the police registered a case against the driver.