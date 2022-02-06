Motorcyclist hit to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a road accident in Jhal Chakian police limits, here on Sunday.

Police said that Muhammad Naveed, resident of Chak 82-NB, was travelling on a motorcycle when a rashly driven tractor-trolly hit the motorcycle from behind near Chak 71-NB.

As a result, he died on the spot. while the driver fled the scene.

Reportedly, the police rushed to the spot and handed over the body to heirs.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver.