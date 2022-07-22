Motorcyclist Hit To Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :A man was hit to death by a speeding bus here in Shah Nikdur police limits on Friday.
According to police Muhammad Rashid (37) ,resident of chak 151 NB Somoranwali area, was travelling on a motorcycle but near Khunjaa morr his motorcycle was hit by a rashly driven bus coming from opposite side.
The bike rider died on the spot.
Police reached the spot and shifted the body to nearby hospital. Further investigation was under way.