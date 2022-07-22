UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Hit To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Motorcyclist hit to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :A man was hit to death by a speeding bus here in Shah Nikdur police limits on Friday.

According to police Muhammad Rashid (37) ,resident of chak 151 NB Somoranwali area, was travelling on a motorcycle but near Khunjaa morr his motorcycle was hit by a rashly driven bus coming from opposite side.

The bike rider died on the spot.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to nearby hospital. Further investigation was under way.

