SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :A man was hit to death by a speeding truck here in Shah Nikdur police limits on Saturday.

Police said Muhammad Naeem, 49, of Pindi Hayden was travelling on a motorcycle when a rashly driven truck hit the motorcycle from opposite side near Jhamra Adda. Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Further investigation was under way, said police.