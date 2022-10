SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :A youth was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Phularwan police station on Sunday.

Police said that Saifullah,22, was going home on a motorcycle when a rashly-driven truckhit him near Salam road. He died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after registering a case against the driver.