(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in limits of Bhagtanwala police station on Tuesday.

Police said Babar of Chokera village was going home on a motorcycle when a rashly-drivencar hit and killed him near Sargodha-Lahore road.

Police handed over the body to the family after registering a case against the driver.