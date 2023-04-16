Motorcyclist hit to death

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :A car hit a motorcycle, leaving a man dead, in the precincts of Sahiwal police station on Sunday.

Police said that Muhammad Akhlaaq (34), resident of Sahiwal was riding a motorcycle when a recklessly driven car coming from opposite direction hit his two-wheeler near Lagarwala Pull.

He died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Rescue-1122 and police concerned reached the spot and shifted the bodyto hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.