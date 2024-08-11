Open Menu

Motorcyclist Hit To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Joharabad police limits on Sunday.

Police said that Shoaib was travelling to Khushab city on a motorcycle when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit him near College Chowk and he died on the spot.

Police registered a case against the car driver.

