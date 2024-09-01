Motorcyclist Hit To Death
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 08:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) A man was hit to death while another sustained injuries as a passenger bus hit a motorcycle near the Sher Shah dry port here on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, two motorcyclists were hit by a passenger bus near the Sher Shah dry port.
As a result, a 54 years old Muhammad Ismail s/o Gul Muhammad died on the spot while Muhammad Shakir sustained serious injuries.
Upon receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after first aid.
