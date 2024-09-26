Motorcyclist hit to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident here at near Roshanwali Jhal,Sammundri bypass road on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, a 50-year-old Bhawal s/o Muhammad Umar,resident of Okara, was on its way when a speeding bus hit him to death.

The body was handed over to police concerned.