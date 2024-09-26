Motorcyclist Hit To Death
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident here at near Roshanwali Jhal,Sammundri bypass road on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122, a 50-year-old Bhawal s/o Muhammad Umar,resident of Okara, was on its way when a speeding bus hit him to death.
The body was handed over to police concerned.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Institutions must reflect teachings of Prophet's (SAWW) life: Prof Dr. Shamsul Haq2 minutes ago
-
Garbage dump blast kills minor in Peshawar' s Khazana Sugar Mills3 minutes ago
-
Show-cause notices served to 63 cops for using social media13 minutes ago
-
52 modern CCTV cameras installed on Warsak Road13 minutes ago
-
Young girl kidnapped at gunpoint in Nowshera Virkan23 minutes ago
-
2 held, huge amount of dead meat seized23 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October24 minutes ago
-
IMF bailout package: A key to achieving macroeconomic sability, attract foreign investment33 minutes ago
-
BISP launched funds for 11,862 deserving individuals33 minutes ago
-
CTP finalize arrangements for Chur Chowk Eid Milad procession33 minutes ago
-
Surge in dengue cases across Punjab as 126 new infections reported42 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits city, plant sapling42 minutes ago