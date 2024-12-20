Open Menu

Motorcyclist Hit To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Motorcyclist hit to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A man died as his motorcycle collided with a speeding tractor-trolley here at Noorpur Morr, Qaidabad, in the jurisdiction of Jouharabad police station on Friday.

Police said that Ali Haider (45) r/o Qaidabad was riding a motorcycle when it hit a tractor trolley near Noorpur Morr which resulted into his instant death.

Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot shifted the body to hospital for legal formalities.

An investigation is underway.

