Motorcyclist Hit To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 12:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a dumper here at Maqaam-e-Hayat Patha Mandi road in the jurisdiction of factory area police station on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, Adeel(18) r/o Muhammadi colony was traveling to Shaheenabad on his motorcycle when all of sudden his motorcycle collided with speeding dumper which resulted into his spot death.

Rescue 1122 and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

