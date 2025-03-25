Motorcyclist Hit To Death
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 07:52 PM
A tragic road accident claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Jatoi tehsil’s Shahr Sultan area when a speeding car collided head-on with his bike. The car driver, who sustained minor injuries, fled the scene immediately after the accident
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A tragic road accident claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Jatoi tehsil’s Shahr Sultan area when a speeding car collided head-on with his bike. The car driver, who sustained minor injuries, fled the scene immediately after the accident.
According to the Rescue control room, the accident occurred near the high school in Basti Kalrowali. The driver of the speeding car, while attempting to avoid a pothole on the road diversion, lost control and crashed into an oncoming motorcycle.
As a result, 20-year-old Muhammad Rafiq, son of Ejaz Ahmed, a resident of Basti Sherowala, Shahr Sultan, died on the spot.
Rescue staff arrived at the scene promptly and shifted the body to the Rural Health Center (RHC) in Shahr Sultan for further proceedings. Eyewitnesses blamed the tragic incident on the car driver’s reckless driving and speeding. Local authorities have initiated an investigation to trace the driver and take legal action.
Recent Stories
Justice (r) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui decides to step down as NIRC chairman
Israeli barbarism continues as more than 270 children martyred in Gaza this week
Wanted criminal killed in police encounter
DHO visits health centers
Awareness seminar on TB held
AC visits RHC, hospital
Motorcyclist hit to death
DG of GDA Khetran reviews progress works of sewage treatment plant
Walk held to mark World Tuberculosis Day
COP30 president vows to defend global climate fight
Robbers loot Rs 10m from private bank in Bara
Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Justice (r) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui decides to step down as NIRC chairman6 seconds ago
-
Wanted criminal killed in police encounter12 minutes ago
-
DHO visits health centers12 minutes ago
-
AC visits RHC, hospital12 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist hit to death12 minutes ago
-
DG of GDA Khetran reviews progress works of sewage treatment plant15 minutes ago
-
Walk held to mark World Tuberculosis Day15 minutes ago
-
Progress on Peshawar Valley Housing Scheme reviewed45 minutes ago
-
Toru chairs progress-review meeting on Science Museum and Cultural Complex Mardan1 hour ago
-
PMA condemns Israeli attack on Gaza hospital1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti for immediate action against dual job holders1 hour ago
-
PIC directs DC ICT to make public IESSI's record2 hours ago