Motorcyclist hit to death

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A tragic road accident claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Jatoi tehsil’s Shahr Sultan area when a speeding car collided head-on with his bike. The car driver, who sustained minor injuries, fled the scene immediately after the accident.

According to the Rescue control room, the accident occurred near the high school in Basti Kalrowali. The driver of the speeding car, while attempting to avoid a pothole on the road diversion, lost control and crashed into an oncoming motorcycle.

As a result, 20-year-old Muhammad Rafiq, son of Ejaz Ahmed, a resident of Basti Sherowala, Shahr Sultan, died on the spot.

Rescue staff arrived at the scene promptly and shifted the body to the Rural Health Center (RHC) in Shahr Sultan for further proceedings. Eyewitnesses blamed the tragic incident on the car driver’s reckless driving and speeding. Local authorities have initiated an investigation to trace the driver and take legal action.