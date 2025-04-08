Motorcyclist Hit To Death
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A motorcycle rider was killed as he was hit by a speeding car on the road passing through Chak No. 87/DB in Yazman tehsil.
Rescue 1122 said that an ambulance and rescuers were dispatched to Chak No. 87/DB Yazman after receiving information that a speeding car had hit a motorcyclist.
The rider sustained head injuries which caused his death on the spot. He was identified as 33-years-old Bilal, a resident of Fort Abbas. His body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital’s morgue.
Commander, Rescue 1122, Mr. Mudassar said that the car after hitting the motorcycle slipped and overturned in nearby wheat fields. He said that a fire tender was dispatched to the scene after receiving information that petrol was leaking from the vehicle.
