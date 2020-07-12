Motorcyclist hit to death

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :-:A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, near Dina Nath of Phoolnagar Sadr on Sunday.

According to police, Sharif was riding a motorcycle near Lahore Feeds Mills Dina Nath when a truck hit his two wheeler.

He died on the spot.

In another incident, a 60-year-old man, looked as addict was found dead near Kot Radha Kishan. The identification has yet to be established.

Sadr police have sent the body to hospital for postmortem.

Police are investigating.