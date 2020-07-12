UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Hit To Death

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :-:A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, near Dina Nath of Phoolnagar Sadr on Sunday.

According to police, Sharif was riding a motorcycle near Lahore Feeds Mills Dina Nath when a truck hit his two wheeler.

He died on the spot.

In another incident, a 60-year-old man, looked as addict was found dead near Kot Radha Kishan. The identification has yet to be established.

Sadr police have sent the body to hospital for postmortem.

Police are investigating.

More Stories From Pakistan

