Motorcyclist hit to death in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was hit to death by a tractor trolley, in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said the accident took place in Rafiq Colony Jail road where a sugarcane loaded tractor trolley ran over Talha s/o Rehmat Ali when he was waiting for green signal at an intersection. He diedon the spot.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.