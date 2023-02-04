Motorcyclist Hit To Death In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 09:28 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was hit to death by a tractor trolley, in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station on Saturday.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said the accident took place in Rafiq Colony Jail road where a sugarcane loaded tractor trolley ran over Talha s/o Rehmat Ali when he was waiting for green signal at an intersection. He diedon the spot.
Police took the body into custody and started investigation.