Motorcyclist Hit To Death In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:27 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Khushab police station here on Monday.
Police said that Muhammad Sher, resident of Ganjiyal village was going home when a recklesslydriven tractor-trolley hit his motorcycle near Sakesar Pull. He died on the spot.
A case has been registered against the tractor driver who sped away.