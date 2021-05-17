Motorcyclist hit to death in sargodha

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Khushab police station here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Khushab police station here on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Sher, resident of Ganjiyal village was going home when a recklesslydriven tractor-trolley hit his motorcycle near Sakesar Pull. He died on the spot.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver who sped away.