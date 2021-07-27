UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Hit To Death In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:51 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Sahiwal police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Amir (32), resident of Johrabad was going to home from Sahiwal when a recklessly driven tractor trolly hit his motorbike nearLangarwala pull. He died on the spot.

Police were investigating.

