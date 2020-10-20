Motorcyclist Hit To Death In Sialkot
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:16 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :-:A youth was killed in a road accident near Saadanwali here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue-1122, Aslam (28) was riding a motorbike at Pasrur-Daska Road when a rashly driven tractor trolly hit his two-wheeler and he died on the spot.
Police shifted dead body to local hospital for autopsy.
Police have registered a case against tractor driver and started investigation.