Motorcyclist hit to death in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :-:A youth was killed in a road accident near Saadanwali here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Aslam (28) was riding a motorbike at Pasrur-Daska Road when a rashly driven tractor trolly hit his two-wheeler and he died on the spot.

Police shifted dead body to local hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case against tractor driver and started investigation.