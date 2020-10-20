UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Hit To Death In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:16 PM

Motorcyclist hit to death in sialkot

A youth was killed in a road accident near Saadanwali here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :-:A youth was killed in a road accident near Saadanwali here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Aslam (28) was riding a motorbike at Pasrur-Daska Road when a rashly driven tractor trolly hit his two-wheeler and he died on the spot.

Police shifted dead body to local hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case against tractor driver and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Driver Road Died Road Accident

Recent Stories

Advanced Technology Research Council launches &#03 ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,502 reco ..

6 minutes ago

Another FIR registered against PML-N leaders

5 minutes ago

UK researchers aim to infect volunteers to study C ..

5 minutes ago

Spain's DJ Padilla, icon of chillout music, dies

5 minutes ago

Tensions high in Guinea after opposition claims vi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.