Motorcyclist injured after felling down into sewer manhole

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist sustained injuries after felling down into underconstruction sewerage manhole near Fazal Park on Thursday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a youngster namely Amanullah s/o Zain Ul Abideen was going somewhere riding on motorcycle when suddenly he fell down into a underconstruction sewer manhole alongwith motorcycle.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and recovered the youngster safely and shifted him to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

The place concerned was closed by installing caution tape to avert any untoward incident further.

