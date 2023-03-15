Motorcyclist injured by kite string

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A teenager riding a motorcycle was injured by a kite string near Gulberg police station.

A police report said here Wednesday that Husnain,18, of Sidhupura along with his uncle Imran was riding a motorcycle on Narrwala road near Gulberg police station when his throat was slashed by a kite string.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital.