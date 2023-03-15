Motorcyclist Injured By Kite String
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A teenager riding a motorcycle was injured by a kite string near Gulberg police station.
A police report said here Wednesday that Husnain,18, of Sidhupura along with his uncle Imran was riding a motorcycle on Narrwala road near Gulberg police station when his throat was slashed by a kite string.
He was rushed to a nearby private hospital.