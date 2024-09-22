Open Menu

Motorcyclist Injured By String

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Motorcyclist injured by string

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A motorcyclist was injured by a string around his neck in the provincial capital on Sunday.

Police said that Wasif, a resident of Kahna, was riding a motorcycle with his children when suddenly the cord got entangled around his neck due to which he was seriously injured and fell on the road while the children on the motorcycle were also injured.

After the incident, passers-by informed Rescue 1122, and they shifted Wasif and his children to hospital.

