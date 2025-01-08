Motorcyclist Injured Due To Kite String
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A motorcyclist was injured after a stray kite string hit his throat in Defence Phase 3, here on Wednesday.
According to police , Sabir (50) was going from X Block on his motorcycle when the string twisted around his neck.
Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured youth to General Hospital.
Further investigation is under way.
