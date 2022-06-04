Motorcyclist injured in Bolan road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :A man got injured in a road mishap near Mach area of Bolan district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victim was on his way to somewhere on a motorbike when a speedy vehicle hit him which coming from opposition direction.

As a result, a man namely Hussain Bakhsh received wounds.

The injured was rushed to nearby hospital from where he was referred to Quetta Civil Hospital's trauma center for medical aid after initial treatment.

Levies force has registered a case.