UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Injured In Jhal Magsi Landmine Blast

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:13 PM

Motorcyclist injured in Jhal Magsi landmine blast

A man was injured in a landmine blast near Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :A man was injured in a landmine blast near Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victim Aziz Ahmed was on way to somewhere on a motorbike as his motorcycle hit planted landmine beside the road at Goth Odhana near Gandawa area which went off.

As a result, he received serious injuries. Levies force reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where the victim was referred to Larkana based hospital for further treatment in view of his critical condition after initial medical aid.

Levies force also cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace out suspects.

Related Topics

Injured Road Man Larkana SITE

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa expresses sorrow over Tabla mastero's de ..

42 minutes ago

Stunning UK election result no surprise in Labour ..

3 minutes ago

University of Sindh Admission Committee approves p ..

3 minutes ago

Nepal Wants World to Counter 'Loss and Damage' Fro ..

3 minutes ago

US Has Deployed 14,000 Additional Troops in Middle ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Did Not Benefit From White Helmets Co-Found ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.