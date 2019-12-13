Motorcyclist injured in Jhal Magsi landmine blast

A man was injured in a landmine blast near Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :A man was injured in a landmine blast near Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victim Aziz Ahmed was on way to somewhere on a motorbike as his motorcycle hit planted landmine beside the road at Goth Odhana near Gandawa area which went off.

As a result, he received serious injuries. Levies force reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where the victim was referred to Larkana based hospital for further treatment in view of his critical condition after initial medical aid.

Levies force also cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace out suspects.