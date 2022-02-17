Motorcyclist injured in monkey attack

A motorcyclist received multiple injuries during a monkey attack in the precinct of Factory Area police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist received multiple injuries during a monkey attack in the precinct of Factory Area police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman Zahid Lateef said on Thursday that a monkey had run away from Sitara Colony Park after jumping over its fence and attacked a motorcyclist Habib-ur-Rehman (40).

A Rescue-1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Allied Hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

Another team of Rescue-1122 also captured the monkey and released it in the park again, the spokesman added.