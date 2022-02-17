UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Injured In Monkey Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Motorcyclist injured in monkey attack

A motorcyclist received multiple injuries during a monkey attack in the precinct of Factory Area police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist received multiple injuries during a monkey attack in the precinct of Factory Area police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman Zahid Lateef said on Thursday that a monkey had run away from Sitara Colony Park after jumping over its fence and attacked a motorcyclist Habib-ur-Rehman (40).

A Rescue-1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Allied Hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

Another team of Rescue-1122 also captured the monkey and released it in the park again, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Attack Police Station From

Recent Stories

Media integral part of our system: Administrator

Media integral part of our system: Administrator

1 minute ago
 Kuwait's interior and defence ministers resign

Kuwait's interior and defence ministers resign

1 minute ago
 US Relocating Troops From Germany to Bulgaria for ..

US Relocating Troops From Germany to Bulgaria for Joint Training - Austin

1 minute ago
 UK Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry

UK Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Three dead as storms pummel Europe

Three dead as storms pummel Europe

3 minutes ago
 53 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

53 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>